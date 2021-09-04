Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Showers return Today

Scattered showers arrive during the day on Saturday.
Scattered showers arrive during the day on Saturday.(Pexels)
By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers increase this afternoon into the night
  • Drier by Sunday afternoon
  • Labor Day: Dry and warm with highs in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Take an umbrella with you as scattered showers will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening. Increasing clouds and the showers will hold down high temperatures to the low 80s in town, cooler in the suburbs.

Rain becomes likely tonight with some heavier rain in spots, especially south of I-64 heading into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 60s in most spots.

Scattered showers will continue mainly south of Louisville early Sunday, but we’ll be mainly dry by late afternoon. Clouds will hang around many areas through the day, but peeks of sunshine are likely before sunset. Highs will be near 80 again.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s in Louisville, but cooler away from town.

We will see another front push through late Tuesday into Wednesday with a few scattered storms, but at this point the rain chance doesn’t look all that high. Cooler air with highs in the 70s and 80s arrives behind the front for most of next week!

