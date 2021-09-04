Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former Navy Veteran alongside non-profit honors fallen heroes by running

Running 4 Heroes
Running 4 Heroes(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, 13 American heroes fell victim to the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In an effort to honor the lives of those 13 service members lost, Chonda Loder decided to do something more.

The Former Navy Veteran is now the director of the non-profit Running 4 Heroes.

She set a goal to run 13 miles for those lives lost.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard. It’s hard not to get emotional, for sure. But someone’s got to do it. And I feel like it’s a way to kind of, I guess give back and not even get back but just show the families that they have an organization that’s there for them,” says Chonda Loder.

The non-profit has three branches and was founded by a 12-year-old.

Zechariah Cartledge who honors all fallen first responders, and nine-year-old Teresa who honors fallen K-9′s.

To learn more about Running 4 Heroes, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

According to a study, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and...
Mental health issues in adolescents doubled during pandemic, study shows
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Sept. 4 2021
Scattered showers arrive during the day on Saturday.
FORECAST: Showers return Today
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021