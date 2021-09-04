Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although the majority of students around WAVE Country have already returned to school, some students in an alternative homeschool program in west Louisville haven’t.

Educators at the Buttafly School held an orientation on Friday. The small private institution is focused on helping families of color. Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and all grades and ages are welcome.

Since the COVID pandemic, the school’s executive director said more kids are being enrolled there. At the end of last year, it had grown from just five students to 20.

“It’s very much parent-oriented,” Tarsha Semakula, the Buttafly School executive director, said. “It serves as a supplement with the parents doing it at home. We support families and that’s what this is. Not only for the education aspect — it’s for the family.”

Monnai McDowell, the president and founder of the Project Community Center, said that the school and the aftercare programs are what makes a difference to the students.

“We want to be able to help in the system and give them hope,” McDowell said. “Let them know there’s another way, another source.”

Mother of three Jasemine Reed made the decision to pull her kids out of Jefferson County Public Schools at the start of the pandemic over a year and a half ago. She said her priorities were safety and stability.

“Before we homeschooled, my kids were in public school,” Reed said.

Reed says the homeschooling help at the Buttafly School brought resources to her community and has helped in ways she never thought about before.

“It gives me choice, flexibility,” Reed said. “It also allows me to learn my childrens’ learning styles and create curriculum, activities to their style, and things they’re good at already.”

