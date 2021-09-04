Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Not even a week into the new academic year, Nicholas County High School teacher Lavonda Eaglin tested positive for COVID.

“I said ‘I’m not going to the ER, I don’t want to do that and she said ‘you need to get the antibody infusion,’” Eaglin said.

Her friend was referring to the monoclonal antibodies. You get the treatment through an IV drip.

St. Claire Regional Medical Center sent a nurse to Eaglin’s home to treat her and her mother.

In Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health has treated more than 100 outpatients with monoclonals in the past month. Todd Gilbert, the director of emergency services, said this is a good tool to have in this fight.

“It’s doing its job of keeping people out of hospitals, out of the emergency department, off of ventilators and breathing machines,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said it does not replace the vaccines, and Eaglin didn’t immediately notice improvement.

“The next day I felt about the same and the doctor called and asked how I was doing. I said I felt the same and they said ‘good, it’s working,’” Eaglin said.

But, she got better within days and is now back to teaching her students.

With beds filling up across the state, experts say this could alleviate a burden both for hospitals and for outpatients.

