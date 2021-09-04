Lexington businesses hopeful new football season brings in more fans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve hours from now, the blue lot at Kroger Field will be packed with thousands of fans. Of course they’re excited to be back, but restaurants and other businesses are thrilled that game day foot traffic will be back to normal after what they call “the season that never was.”

For restaurants like Bourbon N’ Toulouse, tailgate season is one of their busiest times of year.

“So each year at Bourbon N’ Toulouse, we send out a ton of food for tailgating,” said Kevin Heathcoat, the restaurant’s owner.

But with tailgating banned at UK football games last season, those orders never came in.

“Last year the season that didn’t happen, it was a big financial hit for us. This year we’re hoping we’re right back into tailgating,” Heathcoat said.

Kroger Field is back to full capacity this year, meaning orders for takeout are coming in strong.

“Each home game, people call us all week long and they also place orders online and then Saturday morning the phone rings off the hook. We do a ton of food for tailgating,” Heathcoat said.

It’s been a dark year and a half for the restaurant industry. But each day is getting brighter, especially now that those stadium lights are back on, and fans are in the stands.

“The fact that we missed an entire season of tailgating really broke our hearts,” Heathcoat said. “We’ve been doing this for 17 years. We love UK football and we love sending out food for tailgating. It is so exciting for us and all of our employees to go through that. We missed it last year. We’re so ready to get back into the swing of it.”

There are some changes fans need to keep in mind before they get to the stadium tomorrow. Parking passes are digital, so you’ll want to save those to your smart phone ahead of time so they’re ready when you get to the gate.

