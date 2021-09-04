Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mental health issues in adolescents doubled during pandemic, study shows

According to a study, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and...
According to a study, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic than those that had pre-pandemic.(Pexels.com)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/KHSB/CNN) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and perhaps it’s never been more important to talk about the issue now 18 months into a global pandemic.

For many children and young teens, their bodies are battling nerves, hormones and where they fit in in their communities. Add a global pandemic, and everything gets magnified, creating a huge impact on their mental health.

According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic than those that had pre-pandemic.

Globally, one in four were depressed, while one in five were dealing with elevated levels of anxiety.  It’s no wonder as schools closed and remote learning became the norm.

Opportunities to meet up with peers or supportive adults outside the home dwindled. Extracurricular activities and hobbies all but stopped. Not to mention the constantly changing conditions and disruption to routine.

According to mental health experts, that chronic stress can lead to feeling hopeless, and that can lead to thoughts of suicide.

“We’re seeing kids come in for greater attempts at suicide or more severe attempts and that can be obviously really concerning because we know every life matters, every child matters,” Annmarie Arensberg, Director Of Clinical Operations at KVC Hospitals told KHSB. “We want every child to feel heard to feel seeing it to feel connected.”

However, there is a way to turn things around and help kids and teens cope in a healthier way. Experts say talk to your kids and keep as regular a routine as you can. Have them in school if it’s safe, monitor their sleeping and eating habits and their mood and remember to seek help from a mental health professional if necessary.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Hospitals are struggling with the latest COVID surge.
Emergency rooms brace for influx of Labor Day weekend trauma
Hospitals are struggling with the latest COVID surge.
Emergency rooms brace for influx of Labor Day weekend trauma