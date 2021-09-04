Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead five days after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation. The Navy’s Pacific fleet announced Saturday the move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday’s crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing.

Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado tore through the area on Wednesday....
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden to visit parts of Northeast battered by Ida’s soggy remnants