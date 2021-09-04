Support Local Businesses
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville.

In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.

