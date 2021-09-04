Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Parade honors Navy veteran as first Kentucky AMVETS leader

Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a...
Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a national organization for veteran aid.(WAVE 3 News)
By James Dobson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, AMVETS members paraded across the Highview neighborhood, celebrating the first man from Kentucky to have the National Commander title.

Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a national organization for veteran aid.

Highview Fire Department engines joined a caravan of people Saturday morning, waving flags throughout the neighborhood, ending at Post 61 on Smyrna Parkway.

Addressing his supporters, Heun expressed the mixed emotions of having his new role.

“It is overwhelming what I have for this department in terms of emotion,” Heun said. “You all got me to where I am at. I will do everything I can do to make you all proud that I am from Kentucky.”

Since AMVETS was founded in 1944, the organization tries to primarily address the well-being of veterans returning from war.

Heun is expanding on this role, hoping to reduce the rate of suicide among vets.

“We have veterans committing suicide at a rate that is unheard of right now,” Heun said. “That is going to be the forefront of my platform – to make sure veterans get the care that they need.”

Heun added that ultimately he is beholden to every member of AMVETS, and that he wants to hear the needs of all veterans in America.

“For the veterans that having social issues, contact us,” Heun said. “We will provide assistance to guide you into a better place. It’s what we do.”

To learn more about AMVETS and their mission, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and...
Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic
Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and...
Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic
It’s the weekend's premier event in the city to find international food, dancing, and...
WorldFest returns to Louisville after no-go in 2020