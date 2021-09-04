Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and...
Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic
For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and...
Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic