Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 3 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 3:

Collins 55, Jeffersontown 6

John Hardin 39, Elizabethtown 27

Doss 28, Shelby County 14

Bethlehem 44, Thomas Nelson 7

Ballard 41, South Oldham 12

Waggener 14, Marion 13

North Oldham 27, Holy Cross 7

Charlestown 60, Clarksville 14

Central 34, Butler 0

Silver Creek 26, Floyd Central 0

Eminence 63, Fort Knox 14

Manual 35, North Hardin 7

Christian Academy - Louisville 49, Bullitt Central 8

St. Rita 27, Trinity 14

Seneca 56, Iroquois 14

Lloyd Memorial 31, Providence 21

Southern 20, Atherton 14

Eastern 35, Fairdale 6

Bowling Green 7, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Central Hardin 43, Apollo 13

Bullitt East 56, North Bullitt 14

Male 28, St. Xavier 21

Fern Creek, Oldham County (Saturday, Sept. 4)

Kentucky Country Day 1, Washington County 0 (COVID cancelation)

Nelson County 1, Shawnee 0 (COVID cancelation)

