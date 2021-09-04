Support Local Businesses
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene

Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder that occurred August 14 in the 9900 block of LaGrange Road.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged with facilitation of murder and robbery after driving the suspect of a homicide in the Lyndon neighborhood to and from the crime scene.

Dakaisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder that occurred August 14 in the 9900 block of LaGrange Road.

According to an arrest report, police said West admitted to driving the suspect where the shooting took place around 7:15 a.m. and picking the suspect up after the victim had been shot and robbed.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim as Kyle Michael Elzy, 27, who died at the scene.

Surveillance video and pictures of the suspect walking from the crime scene were later released by LMPD in hopes of identifying him and making an arrest.

West later told police she had sold clothing worn by the suspect in the surveillance footage after the shooting.

In court Saturday, West entered a plea of not guilty. The judge appointed a $75,000 cash bond for West, who is due back in court on September 13.

