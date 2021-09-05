Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Boating tips for Labor Day weekend

Boating tips for Labor Day weekend
Boating tips for Labor Day weekend
By Jessica Costello
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parts of the Tri-State are expecting some rain this Labor Day weekend, but there might be some good time to get your boat out on the river.

It’s always a good time, especially on long weekends, for some reminders on how to be safe if you’re going out on a boat.

“Well for this weekend, I would say probably the most important thing is the water levels,” Captain J.C. Warren with the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department said.

That’s the biggest piece of advice fire officials can give people if they’re planning on getting their boat out this Labor Day weekend.

“Because of the hurricanes that have hit the south, it’s causing the water levels to rise drastically,” Captain Warren said.

Officials say to use common sense before hitting the water, and to be cautious of changing conditions.

“Any time we have adverse conditions - strong storms that cause, even in our own yards, limbs to fall, trees to fall - well, that happens especially on the river banks,” Captain Warren said. “Once the water levels start to go down, then they start to settle at the bottom of the river. Well, as all that water churns back up, with the rising levels, then it brings all that stuff back to the surface.”

Safety officials also advise being on the lookout for fast-flowing water. They say if people get caught in a fast current, it could cause undercurrents and be a dangerous situation for swimmers and boaters.

“And then really just the weather in general, it may be nice and sunny at the beginning of the day but that afternoon you may have storms coming in and if you don’t keep an eye on the weather, you may be in a real bad situation after,” Captain Warren said.

Officials say to always remember that every person in the boat needs a Coast Guard-approved life jacket and anyone driving the boat needs to be sober.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest News

Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses
“The Peace Bus," being driven from Washington State to Washington DC, made a stop in Louisville...
Humanitarian makes stop in Louisville to promote peace and understanding
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline