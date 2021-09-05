Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police blocked off I-65 North in Bullitt County for around two hours on Sunday morning after a deadly crash was reported.
TRIMARC confirmed the incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, where 3 vehicles crashed just past Clermont Road around mile marker 113.
It is unclear the number of people involved in the crash, but TRIMARC confirmed at least one person has died.
All lanes were closed off for about two hours while the scene was cleared. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officials confirmed all lanes had reopened on I-65 North.
This story may be updated.
