Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police blocked off I-65 North in Bullitt County for around two hours on Sunday morning after a deadly crash was reported.

TRIMARC confirmed the incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, where 3 vehicles crashed just past Clermont Road around mile marker 113.

1440: I-65N is closed at MM 113 in Bullitt County for 3-4 hours due to a fatal crash. Detour via Exit 112 to KY-245 to KY-61. — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) September 5, 2021

It is unclear the number of people involved in the crash, but TRIMARC confirmed at least one person has died.

All lanes were closed off for about two hours while the scene was cleared. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officials confirmed all lanes had reopened on I-65 North.

