'Flowers of Remembrance' honors WWII soldiers on anniversary of V-J Day

Over Labor Day weekend, family and community members gathered to honor WWII soldiers buried...
Over Labor Day weekend, family and community members gathered to honor WWII soldiers buried within group graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over Labor Day weekend, family and community members gathered to honor WWII soldiers buried within group graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

The “Flowers of Remembrance” event, sponsored by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution and the Rotary Club of Louisville Suburban, was held Sunday afternoon with a remembrance ceremony for more than 1,500 soldiers buried within group graves.

After the end of World War II, group graves were created to house the recovered remains of American soldiers who were buried overseas.

Three locations were selected as group burial sites, including Zachary Taylor National Cemetery, the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, and Rock Island National Cemetery near Rock Island, Illinois.

Over the course of a year, Zachary Taylor hosts various events where grave sites are decorated with flowers and remembrances. This weekend was organized as remembrance of Victory over Japan day, celebrated on September 2 as the day formal surrender documents were signed by Japan ending conflict between the U.S.

Other remembrance events take place on Memorial Day and Christmas.

