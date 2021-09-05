Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Much nicer Labor Day

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • LABOR DAY: Dry and warm with highs in the 80s
  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A cold front brings isolated showers Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease tonight giving way to a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s in Louisville with 50s away from town.

Labor Day is looking great! Expect lower humidity and pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Pleasant temperatures once again Monday night with lows in the 60s in the city, but back into the 50s in the suburbs.

Temperatures start to heat up again on Tuesday before our next cold front arrives. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. You’ll also notice an uptick in humidity.

We will see another front push through Wednesday morning, but it won’t have much moisture. That means our rain chances are small. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind that front with highs in the 70s and 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

