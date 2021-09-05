Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain ends Today

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Rain ends this morning, drying out in the afternoon
  • LABOR DAY: Dry and warm with highs in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue to push south this morning and we’ll dry out during the afternoon. Clouds hang around for most of the day, but peeks of sunshine are likely before sunset, especially further north. Highs will be near 80 in town, but most in the 70s.

Clouds will decrease tonight giving way to a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s in Louisville with 50s away from town.

Labor Day is looking great! Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday night clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

We will see another front push through Wednesday morning, but it won’t have much moisture. That means our rain chances are small. Cooler and less humid air move in behind that front with highs in the 70s and 80s.

