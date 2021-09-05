Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana University has more students than ever on its main campus in Bloomington, although fewer students at all of its regional campuses meant 1.6% overall enrollment drop.

The IU fall semester enrollment figures released this past week show the Bloomington campus with about 45,328 students for a 5% jump from a year ago.

The university’s statewide enrollment declined to about 91,000 students after a year when campuses dealt with COVID-19 restrictions that largely prevented in-person classes, followed by some opposition to IU’s coronavirus vaccination requirement for all students and employees.

The Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis campus had a 5% enrollment drop to about 26,000 students. The five other regional campuses saw even bigger declines, with the most significant drops being the New Albany campus down 13% and the South Bend campus down 10%.

Purdue University hasn’t yet released fall semester figures but has anticipated breaking an enrollment record with more than 45,000 students at its West Lafayette campus.

Indiana State University, meanwhile, dropped 13% to about 9,500 students at the Terre Haute campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest News

“The Peace Bus," being driven from Washington State to Washington DC, made a stop in Louisville...
Humanitarian makes stop in Louisville to promote peace and understanding
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
According to a study, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and...
Mental health issues in adolescents doubled during pandemic, study shows