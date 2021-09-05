Support Local Businesses
Iowa starts fast, crushes IU in opener for both

(Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Number 18 Iowa jumped all over number 17 Indiana early in the game and coasted home winning 34-6 on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa.

Hawkeye cornerback , Riley Moss, picked off two passes and returned them for touchdowns to spark the winners.

Iowa scored on its first possession when running back Tyler Goodson scampered 56 yards for the game’s first score. On IU’s ensuing possession, Michael Penix’s pass was deflected into the arms of Moss who took it in 30 yards and in a blink, the Hawkeyes led 14-0.

Late in the first half, Moss struck again as Penix was intercepted again. Moss raced 55 yards to give his team a commanding 28-3 advantage.

Penix was 14 for 31 for 156 yards and he threw three picks in all. Indiana’s offense could only muster a pair of field goals on the day.

Next Saturday, the Hoosiers will host Idaho at 7:30 P.M. at Memorial Stadium.

