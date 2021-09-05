Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Consumers may find fewer sales at their favorite stores this Labor Day weekend.

Experts said it all boils down to a low supply. They predict this could last through the 2021 holiday shopping season.

Steve McClain, with the Kentucky Retail Federation, said supply issues are happening worldwide.

“This is the beginning of a trend we’re expecting throughout the holiday season that, unofficially, has started earlier and earlier,” he said.

It’s all related to the pandemic, but this year is different than last.

“People were buying 10 of everything. It really wasn’t that there was a supply issue. It’s just that they were buying faster than the manufacturer could put out,” McClain said.

He said the current problems are brought on by clogged shipping ports and a worker shortage.

“A lot of those truck drivers have retired or found some other field to go into,” McClain said.

He said that means shelves could be looking sparse in early September.

“Appliances, which is typically a big thing that is sold over Labor Day, that has been a struggle, not only getting transportation, but there’s a computer chip shortage of getting the computer chips in from China, so there’s been a backlog of orders they’re still trying to work their way through,” McClain said.

He said shoppers can still count on holiday bargains, but inventory in 2021 may be different than before.

“If you see something you think you may want to give someone for Christmas, go ahead and get it now because you don’t know when it might be available again,” McClain said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park

Latest News

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military...
Body of Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be returned Sept 12
Over Labor Day weekend, family and community members gathered to honor WWII soldiers buried...
‘Flowers of Remembrance’ honors WWII soldiers on anniversary of V-J Day
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator