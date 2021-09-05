Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man killed in Wyandotte neighborhood shooting

Officers were sent to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood Saturday night.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. The man’s age is currently undetermined.

He was sent to University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. At this time, there have been no arrests made.

No other details were provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPDs anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

