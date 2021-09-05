Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The owner of Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, Ramsi Kamar, entered documents into the U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday.

The documents state more than $500,000 in unsecured claims for assets and liabilities are filed to creditors including the Internal Revenue Service, the Kentucky Department of Revenue, the Louisville Finance Department, and food and facility service Aramark out of Dallas, Texas.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows the business to continue operating as debts and assets are restructured.

Ramsi’s Cafe opened at 1293 Bardstown Road back in 1994, and recently opened a second location in Norton Commons at 10639 Meeting Street this July.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.