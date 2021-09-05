Man shot in Wyandotte neighborhood dies at the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after being shot in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood.

Around 7:19 PM on Saturday, Crews were called to a shooting in the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue.

Once on scene officers located an adult male who had had at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.