Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant takes place at SKYPAC

Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant took place in Bowling Green for the first time.

The pageant was held at SKYPAC and it is a program for young women who want to get into the arts, there are talent competitions, interviews, among other things.

It also teaches them about getting involved in the community.

Regina Webb a sponsor and the hairstylist of the pageant says “it helps young ladies to have a lot more confidence and you know, we have so many challenges for teen young ladies, and also the Miss young ladies that they challenge, and the more educated and involved that they can be in the community and with people, I think is, just makes them a much stronger person.”

The preliminaries took place on Saturday.

On Sunday they will crown the winner of the Miss Kentucky Volunteer and the Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest News

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses
“The Peace Bus," being driven from Washington State to Washington DC, made a stop in Louisville...
Humanitarian makes stop in Louisville to promote peace and understanding
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
According to a study, twice as many kids and teens experienced symptoms of anxiety and...
Mental health issues in adolescents doubled during pandemic, study shows