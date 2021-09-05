Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant takes place at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant took place in Bowling Green for the first time.

The pageant was held at SKYPAC and it is a program for young women who want to get into the arts, there are talent competitions, interviews, among other things.

It also teaches them about getting involved in the community.

Regina Webb a sponsor and the hairstylist of the pageant says “it helps young ladies to have a lot more confidence and you know, we have so many challenges for teen young ladies, and also the Miss young ladies that they challenge, and the more educated and involved that they can be in the community and with people, I think is, just makes them a much stronger person.”

The preliminaries took place on Saturday.

On Sunday they will crown the winner of the Miss Kentucky Volunteer and the Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.