Newcomers Levis and Robinson spark UK over UL Monroe

(WKYT)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quarterback Will Levis and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson performed well in their UK football debuts. Levis threw four touchdowns and Robinson caught a pair of them to help Kentucky romp by the University of Louisiana Monroe 45-10.

The Wildcats fell behind early seven nothing after Levis’ first pass was intercepted by the visitors to kill that opening drive. It led to UL Monroe’s only touchdown.

But UK regrouped . Levis connected with Robinson from 33 yards out to tie the game. Minutes later, Levis went deep to Josh Ali with a 58 yard strike that gave the Cats the lead for good.

Kentucky scored two second quarter touchdowns as running back Chris Rodriguez barreled in from two yards out. Five minutes later, Robinson struck again with a 15 yard reception and the Wildcats led at halftime 28-7.

After tacking on a third quarter field goal, UK added to two fourth quarter touchdowns to complete the Wildcats scoring.

For the game, Levis completed 18 of 26 passes for 367 yards. Ali caught five passes for 136 yards. Rodriguez ran for 125 yards on 19 carries.

Next up for UK, a home game Saturday night at 7:30 P.M. against S.E.C. foe Missouri.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

