Racing Louisville and OL Reign battle to a draw

(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the team’s first game under interim head coach Mario Sanchez, Racing Louisville FC played OL Reign to a 1-1 draw before 6,337 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

In the 23rd minute, Racing’s Nadia Nadim got behind the defense to grab the match’s first goal.

Later in the 74th minute, the visitors’ Bethany Balcer recorded the equalizer with a headed goal.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them — and this is about them,” Sanchez said of Racing’s players. “This has nothing to do with me. This is about them and them coming together and showing everybody who they are and what they’re about.”

Racing’s next game will be Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. at Hartford Athletic.

