Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members

President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One before boarding Air Force One, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering deli sandwiches to union members, the people he says built the middle class.

A casually dressed Biden stepped from his dark SUV holding boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti’s, a restaurant chain founded in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, in 1976.

Wearing Ray-Ban sun shades, Biden put the boxes on a table alongside other food at an event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 in New Castle, Delaware.

He shook hands and chatted with the group of mostly men, who were clad in jeans and union T-shirts. Biden spent several minutes chatting with the union members in groups before telling them, “C’mon, let’s go get something to eat.”

At one point, the president began talking into an iPhone to a union member’s mom, telling her that he’d been with the union since he was first elected to public office in the early 1970s. The leadership of the IBEW endorsed Biden for president in February 2020.

“I just wanted to say ‘hi’ to you,” the president said before the phone call ended.

Biden held an impromptu photo line with the IBEW members before he returned to his home in nearby Wilmington, where he spent the weekend. The president was returning to Washington later Monday.

“Thanks, Joe,” one member said before the group applauded and Biden departed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope