Bike procession held to honor 2-year-old Tennessee flood victim

Flood victim Kellen Burrow-Vaughn
Flood victim Kellen Burrow-Vaughn(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A community hit by deadly floodwaters last month in Middle Tennessee is saying their final goodbyes to a 2-year-old killed in the storm.

There was a special motorcycle procession held for Kellen Burrow-Vaughn in Waverly, Tennessee over the weekend.

As part of the services, hundreds of bikers escorted him to the burial.

In total, around 1,000 people attended the community goodbye.

The young victim’s family says they called on the bike procession because Kellen was a biker at heart who loved the sound of motorcycles.

Twenty people lost their lives in the catastrophic Waverly flooding.

A secret donor committed to handling expenses for all of the victims.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

