FORECAST: Warming up with a small rain chance by mid-week

Back in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon

Cold front brings showers for some Wednesday morning

Mild and crisp air for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another clear and cool night with lows in the 60s by Tuesday morning. While a patch or two of valley fog is possible, the air will likely be too dry for widespread fog. Tuesday will be a warmer day as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night as a front approaches. A few isolated showers are possible toward Wednesday morning with this feature. Lows will be in the 60s as this happens.

Most of Wednesday looks dry after the morning shower chance. High temperatures will be back down in the lower 80s thanks to cooler air behind the cold front.

We’ll keep that milder air in place through the end of the week, but highs in the 90s aren’t far off as a heat wave looks likely early next week!

