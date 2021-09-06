Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warming up with a small rain chance by mid-week

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon
  • Cold front brings showers for some Wednesday morning
  • Mild and crisp air for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another clear and cool night with lows in the 60s by Tuesday morning. While a patch or two of valley fog is possible, the air will likely be too dry for widespread fog. Tuesday will be a warmer day as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night as a front approaches. A few isolated showers are possible toward Wednesday morning with this feature. Lows will be in the 60s as this happens.

Most of Wednesday looks dry after the morning shower chance. High temperatures will be back down in the lower 80s thanks to cooler air behind the cold front.

We’ll keep that milder air in place through the end of the week, but highs in the 90s aren’t far off as a heat wave looks likely early next week!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Clouds will increase Tuesday night as a front approaches. A few isolated showers are possible...
Grab-N-Go Weather Update — 9/6 3 p.m.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Clouds will increase Tuesday night as a front approaches. A few isolated showers are possible...
Grab-N-Go Weather Update — 9/6 3 p.m.
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/6
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/3
Hokey Weather Facts 9/2/21