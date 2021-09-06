Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After some record rainfall Sunday, the holiday is making up for it with lots of sunshine and low humidity levels. Great day to be outside. Well, minus the allergies.

We start to warm up on Tuesday and that will help feed a bit of moisture to our next cold front Wednesday. But not a ton. In fact, this front will have very little moisture to work with overall. And any rain chance looks more limited to the morning hours.

The front WILL knock temperatures back down as well as humidity levels once again for the rest of the week.

Enjoy that. The heat does slowly build back into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
FORECAST: Much nicer Labor Day
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/3
Hokey Weather Facts 9/2/21