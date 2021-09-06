Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/6

After some record rainfall Sunday, the holiday is making up for it with lots of sunshine and low humidity levels. Great day to be outside. Well, minus the allergies.

We start to warm up on Tuesday and that will help feed a bit of moisture to our next cold front Wednesday. But not a ton. In fact, this front will have very little moisture to work with overall. And any rain chance looks more limited to the morning hours.

The front WILL knock temperatures back down as well as humidity levels once again for the rest of the week.

Enjoy that. The heat does slowly build back into the weekend.

