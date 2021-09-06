Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years in business.

Highland Coffee Company, located at 1140 Bardstown Road, announced on their Facebook page Sunday night that its last day of business is September 9.

The business said the decision was made due to the pandemic and that “we are facing another COVID winter ahead.”

“To say this has been a gut-wrenching decision would be a huge understatement,” the post reads.

Since 1999, Highland Coffee has served residents in the Highland neighborhood with coffees, teas, and other fair-trade drinks and baked goods.

The owners of the business, Greg and Natalie Hofer, went on to thank the community who visited the coffee shop, as well as the stores former employees and current staff.

“It is going to be an emotional few days ahead but we hope you’ll join us these last few days in celebrating all the incredible, fun, and memorable times of Highland Coffee,” the Hofers said in the post, “which was all thanks to each and everyone of you.”

