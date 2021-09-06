Hometown Hero of the Month: Carmen Orellana

Support Local Businesses
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Carmen Orellana.

“I’ve always seen her as a hero. I mean, she, she’s taken everything that she’s going through, and used it to shine a light on everyone else. I mean, she’s constantly praying for everyone else and worried about their needs,” said Carmen’s mom Barbara Orellana.

Over the past year, Carmen Orellana has had to fight a battle no 10 or 11 years old should be faced with, cancer.

Carmen was diagnosed in 2020 and after months of fighting, surgeries, and giving it her all, Carmen decided she wanted to return home to be with her family.

“We decided to bring her home, she has cancer and it is spread quite a bit. She honestly made the decision and I supported her. She was done with the chemo and the radiation and she just wanted to come home. As a mother, it was the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do. But I want to support her and be there for her for whatever she needs,” said Carmen’s mom.

The community of Bowling Green has rallied around Carmen to provide her support throughout her battle. Recently, the community held an event to raise money to send her to the beach, which was Carmen’s only wish.

“She got to spend time with her family, her cousin’s and that’s all she really wanted. She wanted all of us to be together and to be able to go to the beach and put her little foot in the sand and she got her dream. It just means so much that our community was able to help us with that,” Barbara added.

Carmen is a caretaker and despite everything she is going through she gets up each day and asks her mom, “Are you okay?”

“If I tell her that my tummy hurts and she says ‘oh mama, what can I do for you?’ She’s in so much pain with everything that she’s going through and I don’t want her to worry about me, but that’s just who she is. She’s always worried about other people and if they’re okay,” said Barbara.

For her strength and loving heart, we honor Carmen as this month’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

