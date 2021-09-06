Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”(Kirstie Langley)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a “squatted” look. It’s known in other areas as the “California lean” and the “Tennessee tilt.”

Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver’s view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.

According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if “the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.”

Those found in violation can have their driver’s license revoked for one year.

The new law goes into effect on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
Donations for Hurricane Ida victims.
UAW collects donations for Ida victims
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
UAW works to collects resources and donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.
UAW collects donations for Ida victims
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
2nd inmate in 2 weeks killed at same Indiana federal prison