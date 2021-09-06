Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond is scheduled to be removed on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.

Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules

On Sept. 9 crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site. Crews will start installing protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., where it will remain there until all items are removed from the site. All vehicles and pedestrians can not be in the area at that time.

Map of area
Map of area(Joint Information Center)

For a list of road closures in that area, click here.

The pedestal, which is 40 feet tall, will remain in place for now until a decision is made on what to do with it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Kentucky lawmakers discuss upcoming emergency special session
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Judge will not reinstate $300/week unemployment benefits in Ohio
Some Kentuckians left in limbo as federal unemployment benefits end