Some Kentuckians left in limbo as federal unemployment benefits end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In July, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged everyone who didn’t have a job to get one before Sept. 6, the day unemployment claims stop. For some people, their payments never started, and they have no idea what’s next for them.

The additional $300 dollar a week payment for self-employed workers and payment extensions end Monday. That includes a stop on claims from the following programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, including the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

The Office of Unemployment Insurance said anyone who owed money prior to Sept. 6 will get it. However, Glenn Holmes isn’t hopeful for his 24-year-old son Jordan, who he said has received less than half of what’s owed to him since being laid off more than a year ago.

“It’s just like somebody run over us with a truck,” Glenn Holmes said. “We’ve been run over every day since then.”

He said his son worked through the pandemic, was laid off, then was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer on July 15.

“Two places in his hip,” Glenn Holmes said. “Two places in his lungs, three places in his ribs. One on his sternum six in his spine and one in his head.”

He said he didn’t want his son to lose everything he worked hard for.

“I had some money saved up,” Jordan Holmes said. “It’s all completely gone, and now with this diagnosis it came out of nowhere.”

They said they’ve lost hope in their government and the system, just like David Josephy, who said he hasn’t received a dime or a call back since losing his job.

“Now I’m just in limbo,” Josephy said. “And I don’t have any answers.”

Shawniece Perkins said her family is in the same boat after her 71-year-old aunt Darlene almost lost her home and risked being but in an assisted living facility after never receiving her unemployment money.

“She needs to get what is owed to her,” Perkins said.

Her family chipped in to help, tagged teamed making calls to the Kentucky Unemployment office.

“She will always have us to fall back,” Perkins said. “But I do feel like they failed.”

These families said it feels like the government is closing the book on their unfinished story.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Jordan Holmes said. “It makes like way harder than it needs to be they need to fix the system whatever it’s for the regular person or people like me who are going through interstitial circumstances.”

Kentuckians who are having difficulty paying rent and utilities can apply for help from the Team Kentucky Eviction Relief Fund.

Those who need help finding a job can contact the nearest Kentucky Career Center.

