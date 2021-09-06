Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Dewey the dog likely goes by another name, and, according to Harrison County Animal Control, he may soon be reunited with his owner.

The emaciated dog was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4. Animal control workers have been trying to find his family, and they likely succeeded. In a Facebook post, Harrison County Animal Control said they believe Dewey’s owner has been found, and the dog’s name is really Hawkeye.

“We cannot thank the news media enough, without the news coverage we would not have been able to find the owner!!” the post says.

The dog has been getting care at a Harrison County veterinarian’s office after he was found by a group of cavers. After rappelling down the cave, they discovered scratch marks halfway down the shaft, suggesting he may have caught his collar on a branch when falling. Rainwater collected in an empty turtle shell may have saved him after he was freed from the branch and fell to the bottom of the cave.

He was likely trapped in the cave for more than two weeks before he was saved, the director of Harrison County Animal Control said.

The shelter is accepting donations for the dog and other animals in their care. Checks can be mailed to 3132 Hope Lane in Corydon or dropped off.

