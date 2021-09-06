UAW collects donations for Ida victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Power outages, scattered debris and destruction still plague some areas of Louisiana.

Now with help from Kentuckiana, “Team Cajun Invasion” wants to assist in recovery efforts.

“It’s just an automatic thing we do,” UAW 863 President Todd Dunn said. “We don’t ask for any notoriety, we just want to put something forward.”

The group is made of people from the local union. It’s the same group that helped out in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit.

“They helped other parishes,” Dunn said. “During Harvey they didn’t have a lot of damage. They were helping everyone else. But right now, every parish has suffered, so we are working on helping them.”

The UAW members are now looking to ship goods to Louisiana.

“They are just super soldiers,” Dunn said. “They are trying to do anything for anyone who needs help. Anywhere in the United States of America.”

Now through this Friday you can help by donating nonperishable items, water and personal hygiene items.

Donations are being taken at KTP, LAP Union Hall Troutman’s Dry Good Store.

“Everyone of our units in Louisville we always give back.” Dunn said. “You always see us navigate communicate and work for our members.”

Donations are being taken at the following locations from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

3000 Fern Valley Road Louisville, KY 40213

2702 Chamberlain Lane Louisville, KY 40245

