‘You can live a better life’: Musician encourages other on road to recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wayside Christian Mission named September as recovery month.

To celebrate, graduates of their Sober living program performed at Hotel Louisville for people currently going through addiction treatment.

Guitarist Patrick Baize started The Trailpucket Band during his recovery from alcoholism in 2016, and while performing Sunday, he said that there is hope for anyone looking to recover.

“Once the fog lifts, things start to open up for you, and opportunities are everywhere,” Baize said. “You can live a better life better than you had ever dreamed of”.

The celebration shows the residents that it is still possible to have fun at a party without drugs or alcohol.

From all of the dancing and laughter, Wayside’s CEO Nina Mosley said that the party was a success.

“It all works together,” Mosley said. “That is one thing we want to do. Instill this into the folks in our program that there is hope for a better tomorrow, and that they can do it”.

Wayside Christian Mission has helped people recover from addictions for more than 60 years, this year, with more than 150 graduates.

The Sober Living Program is a peer-support program based on the 12 steps of AA and includes relapse prevention and therapy. Mosley said that community support is one of the main reasons that the organization is so impactful.

“We really appreciate the community,” Mosley said. “If there are any people n the recovery community, we could really use your help. We could really use some sponsors for our folks”.

If you would like to learn more about Wayside Christian Mission and their sober living program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.