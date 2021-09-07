Support Local Businesses
Amazon GED program celebrates first graduates in Kentucky

Graduate of the Amazon GED Pilot Program, Harold Perez, sits alongside Lt. Gov Jacqueline...
Graduate of the Amazon GED Pilot Program, Harold Perez, sits alongside Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The goal of a new program in Kentucky is at least a GED. Amazon is helping people get there.

Hundreds of thousands of adults in Kentucky don’t have a high school degree, meaning there aren’t a lot of places to go from there. That’s where Amazon’s GED Pilot Program comes in.

“It’s going to help you and your family, but it’s also going to help Amazon,” said Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, “because they’re helping skill up their workforce and that is what helps build a better economy. This is the first day and the first step toward something that could really be special in Kentucky.”

Coleman was at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shepherdsville to help hand a diploma to Harold Perez. He was able to get his GED with the help of the pilot program.

“This program is just another example... of us supporting our employees to thrive and succeed,” said Tyler Green, general manger at the fulfillment center.

Green is a lifelong resident of Bullitt County and he’s grateful to have these kinds of opportunities in the place he calls home.

Two people completed the pilot program in Shepherdsville this time around. Amazon hopes top use this as a tool beyond just that part of the state. There are more than 150 employee participants enrolled in the program state-wide.

Some graduates of the program will stay with Amazon. Others will go on to other post-secondary options.

The program is a joint partnership between Amazon and the Jefferson Community and Technical College.

