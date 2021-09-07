Coroner identifies body pulled from Kentucky River in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Coroner says a body pulled from the Kentucky River has been identified, and they need help finding his family.

According to the coroner, witnesses saw a body of a man near the Benson Boat Ramp just after 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

First responders were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead. The coroner identified him Tuesday as 56-year-old Randy Hall Jordan.

The coroner’s office said his death is not suspicious, according to a preliminary post mortem examination at the scene.

His last known address was at the Men’s Access Shelter in Frankfort, but they know Jordan once lived in the Fulton County, Georgia area.

They ask if anyone has any information about Jordan or his family, to contact the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 502-875-8582 or www.franklincountycoronerky.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.