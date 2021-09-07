Support Local Businesses
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Crystal Rogers case

The FBI Louisville office said several items of interest have been sent to its laboratory in Quantico, Va.

Rogers is the Nelson County mother of five who was last seen in 2015.

Federal agents spent several days in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown, focusing on properties where Brooks Houck -- Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance -- was building back in 2015.

No arrests have been made.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

