Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Days appear numbered for statewide mask mandates

Anti-mask demonstrators carried signs and chanted their support for eliminating mask mandates...
Anti-mask demonstrators carried signs and chanted their support for eliminating mask mandates as legislative leadership predicted the special session called by Gov. Andy Beshear would be over in matter of days, with one likely outcome.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Statewide mask mandates are under fire as the Republican-dominated state legislature gets to work in a special session.

Anti-mask demonstrators carried signs and chanted their support for eliminating mask mandates as legislative leadership predicted the special session called by Gov. Andy Beshear would be over in matter of days, with one likely outcome.

“That you will not have the ability of a governor to declare a statewide mask mandate,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Beshear’s hope for a special session with “low drama” appeared unlikely as GOP lawmakers prepared to act after months of frustration and outrage over shutdowns and mask mandates.

”We heard from constituents whose churches were locked out,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said. “We saw the pictures of state police citing people on Easter Sunday for going to church.”

Democrats lack the numbers to block or even slow down a variety of bills fast-tracked for approval. Their strategy is to keep lawmakers mindful of the urgency the virus is causing across the state.

“There are tents outside the hospital in Pikeville,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said. “The mayor of Morehead said it looks like something out of a horror movie. This is out of control right now. We need to make sure we keep people safe. “

”It’s not red and blue,” Beshear said. “It’s not a Democrat and Republican. It’s a virus that wants to kill as many of us as possible.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Bardstown
A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her

Latest News

There are 375 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 106 patients in an ICU and 79...
Officials urge COVID tests ASAP for anyone who engaged in ‘high-risk’ activity over holiday weekend
Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Kentucky lawmakers discuss upcoming emergency special session
Federal unemployment benefits, including the $300 per week payment, are expiring Monday.
Ky. restaurant owners hopeful for workers as federal unemployment benefits expire
For some people, their payments never started, and they have no idea what’s next for them.
Some Kentuckians left in limbo as federal unemployment benefits end