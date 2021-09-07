Support Local Businesses
Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A food delivery driver jumped into action after spotting a toddler running across a busy road.

During Gerson Tavares’ last delivery on Sunday night, he spotted a 2-year-old boy in a diaper running down Burbank Boulevard in front of his car.

Tavares parked and bolted out the door to try to save the boy’s life.

The harrowing moments were caught on his dash camera.

Tavares waved his arms so other drivers would see him, in case they couldn’t see the little boy.

Tavares was eventually able to stop traffic and get the boy out of the road, right in front of a church.

He said he feels like God helped him save the toddler.

“I’m not the hero,” he said. “God is the hero.”

Tavares’ son Igor said his dad is definitely a hero for risking his life to intervene.

“You were the right guy at the right place, doing the right thing,” he told his father.

For now, it’s unclear how the boy ended up in the road. Tavares thinks he may have run into traffic because he was distracted by a game tablet.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they located the boy’s guardians and returned him to his home.

The Department of Children and Family Services will investigate to determine whether any further action needs to be taken.

“Something bad could have happened,” Igor Tavares said. “Thank God it didn’t.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

