Fatal shooting in Bardstown

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A shots fired run led Bardstown police officers to find a man who had been shot and later died from his wounds.

Major Kevin Thompson, assistant chief of the Bardstown Police Department, said the victim was found in the parking lot of BJ’s Steakhouse in 200 block of Camptown Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Thompson said the victim was not an employee of the restaurant.

The man, whose name has not been released, died after being airlifted to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone that can provide information about the shooting is asked to call Bardstown police at 502-348-6811 or the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4327.

