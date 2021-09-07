FORECAST: Scattered showers Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers arrive with a cold front Wednesday morning

Rain departs by Wednesday afternoon

Cool, crisp air for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday night looks mostly dry until the late-night hours, when a cold front will begin pushing some light showers into WAVE Country.

A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out with this activity.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s.

The most significant shower chance looks to arrive around and just after sunrise Wednesday, pushing south of the region after lunchtime.

Skies will clear during the afternoon, allowing for sunshine and highs back into the 80s.

Wednesday night looks clear and cool, with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, as highs won’t get out of the 70s in many areas. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky that day.

