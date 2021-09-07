Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Scattered showers Wednesday morning

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers arrive with a cold front Wednesday morning
  • Rain departs by Wednesday afternoon
  • Cool, crisp air for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday night looks mostly dry until the late-night hours, when a cold front will begin pushing some light showers into WAVE Country.

A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out with this activity.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s.

The most significant shower chance looks to arrive around and just after sunrise Wednesday, pushing south of the region after lunchtime.

Skies will clear during the afternoon, allowing for sunshine and highs back into the 80s.

Wednesday night looks clear and cool, with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, as highs won’t get out of the 70s in many areas. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky that day.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 10AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 10AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/6
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/3
Hokey Weather Facts 9/2/21