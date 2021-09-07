FORECAST: Warmer today; Cold front arrives Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Low this week with our best shot with a cold front arriving Wednesday AM, but spotty

COOL TEMPS: Another round of cool weather will arrive mid to late week; the heat is lurking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a warm afternoon today with highs well into the 80s with still a lot of sunshine at play.

Dry evening with clouds increase quickly by the midnight hour. A band of shower will push in from the north into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Some locations will not even pick up a drop.

Very early in the day showers that will give way to lots of sun by the afternoon. Clear skies. Low 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Signs are there that the summer heat we have been avoiding as of late, will return by the end of the weekend into early next week.

