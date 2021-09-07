FORECAST: Warming back up today

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Low this week with our best shot with a cold front arriving Wednesday AM, but spotty

COOL TEMPS: Another round of cool weather will arrive mid to late week; the heat is lurking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice day ahead with temperatures just a bit warmer into the upper 80s in the Metro.

Clouds will increase late tonight as a front approaches. Scattered showers are possible toward Wednesday morning with this feature. Lows will be in the 60s as this happens.

Most of Wednesday looks dry after the morning round of scattered showers. High temperatures will be back down in the lower 80s thanks to cooler air behind the cold front. Clear skies. Low 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Signs are there that the summer heat we have been avoiding as of late, will return by the end of the weekend into early next week.

