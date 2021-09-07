Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warming back up today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Low this week with our best shot with a cold front arriving Wednesday AM, but spotty
  • COOL TEMPS: Another round of cool weather will arrive mid to late week; the heat is lurking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice day ahead with temperatures just a bit warmer into the upper 80s in the Metro.

Clouds will increase late tonight as a front approaches. Scattered showers are possible toward Wednesday morning with this feature. Lows will be in the 60s as this happens.

Most of Wednesday looks dry after the morning round of scattered showers. High temperatures will be back down in the lower 80s thanks to cooler air behind the cold front. Clear skies. Low 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Signs are there that the summer heat we have been avoiding as of late, will return by the end of the weekend into early next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 4AM

Most Read

A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/6
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/3
Hokey Weather Facts 9/2/21