Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear said the last two weeks have been the highest weekly increases of the pandemic. Last week was the highest, with just over 30,000 new cases.

Gov. Beshear said from Saturday-today there were 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths in that time frame. He said 2,353 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID, 661 in the ICU and 435 on a ventilator.

The state is seeing a 13.74% positivity rate.

The governor said the glimmer of hope in this trend is that the rate of week-to-week increase is showing signs of slowing down.

However, hospitals are still struggling with capacity and staffing limits.

National Guard strike teams are being deployed. These include physicians, advanced healthcare practitioners, nurses and other clinical specialists. St Claire in Morehead has a team on the ground now. The governor played a video from the hospital where they say the help has been a God send.

“We are going to significantly expand the number of guard teams that are out there. We’ll have more news on that later in the week, but we will probably double at least the number of hospitals that they are assisting in,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor’s office also mobilized five 10-member FEMA EMS strike teams. They’ll help with transferring and transporting COVID patients.

Over the weekend, 17,197 new vaccines were recorded.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.