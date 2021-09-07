Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear said the last two weeks have been the highest weekly increases of the pandemic. Last week was the highest, with just over 30,000 new cases.

Gov. Beshear said from Saturday-today there were 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths in that time frame. He said 2,353 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID, 661 in the ICU and 435 on a ventilator.

The state is seeing a 13.74% positivity rate.

The governor said the glimmer of hope in this trend is that the rate of week-to-week increase is showing signs of slowing down.

However, hospitals are still struggling with capacity and staffing limits.

National Guard strike teams are being deployed. These include physicians, advanced healthcare practitioners, nurses and other clinical specialists. St Claire in Morehead has a team on the ground now. The governor played a video from the hospital where they say the help has been a God send.

“We are going to significantly expand the number of guard teams that are out there. We’ll have more news on that later in the week, but we will probably double at least the number of hospitals that they are assisting in,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor’s office also mobilized five 10-member FEMA EMS strike teams. They’ll help with transferring and transporting COVID patients.

Over the weekend, 17,197 new vaccines were recorded.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Bardstown
A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her

Latest News

A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple's divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce
LMPD claims there has been a 69-percent reduction in the city's homicide rate two months after...
LMPD claims homicide rate has dropped 69 percent; we crunched the numbers
A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple’s divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce
WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for breaking news, local headlines, weather and more.
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2011
The department claimed an eye-dropping decrease in homicides, but without any context.
LMPD claims homicide rate has dropped 69 percent; we crunched the numbers