JCPS increases wages to help fill bus staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The district may have figured out how to manage its bus driver shortage.

“It’s very challenging with our bus drivers having to cover the route,” bus driver Burt Teelucksingh said.

He said he has seen first-hand the strain on the district’s transportation system because of a shortage in staffing.

But just last Tuesday, the board approved a six-dollar hourly increase for any district employee who doubles as a school bus driver.

“On top of their hourly rate, they will make $6 above that every hour they are behind the bus driving for us,” JCPS Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins said.

The district added it’s hyper-focused on making sure children are being picked up and dropped off in a timely manner.

“We have been very intentional since day one about addressing specific situations,” Perkins said. “Those pickup times and arrival times have gotten a lot better each day.”

In addition to offering staff more cash to drive, more folks outside the district are showing interest in driving as well.

“We didn’t get rid of students riding buses or eliminated the number of routes,” Perkins said. “We condensed a number of our routes, so they have picked up that extra load.”

District leaders added that activity drivers from the middle and high schools have also stepped up to help fill the gap.

If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver training and certification only takes between four and six weeks.

