Kutz 4 Kidz: Newburg Middle School is first school in Kentucky offering haircuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been said that when you look your best, you feel your best.

On Tuesday, by opening Kutz 4 Kidz, Newburg Middle School became the first in the state to offer haircuts just steps away from their classrooms. The barber shop is about more than just new looks, however; it’s also about confidence and support. Barber CJ Carter said the shop will be an integral part of students’ lives.

”We’re a counselor-therapist-psychologist-stylist,” Carter said.

Seventh-grader Emmanuel Matsekeza was the first to take a seat after its grand opening. He said he couldn’t wait for the clippers to go from his parents’ hands to Carter’s.

”I was dreaming of this when I was a kid,” Matsekeza said.

The full-service shop is sponsored by the Jo Adell Foundation, and all haircuts are free.

”I’m going to taper him in the back and give him a shorter line up,” Carter said of Matsekeza’s style. It will be the student’s first time getting waves.

Carter said many students have never had a cut by a professional. He said having to take a hat off in school can feel like peeling off your shield of your personal problems.

”A lot of them are facing battles at home in the streets and most importantly between their ears,” Carter said, adding that he’s most excited to mentor students with each haircut. ”It’s a very powerful position because we actually have one-on-one time with men. It’s our country club.”

Carter said he wants to teach the young boys their appearance is their brand, and their brand is powerful, something Matsekeza said he felt more and more each second.

”I can feel like I’m just changing right now,” Matsekeza said, as trimmings dropped below his shoulders. “It’s about self-discovery.”

“He’s becoming the best version of himself,” Carter said.

Kutz 4 Kidz is open Mondays for Newburg Middle School students only.

